Berkeley Expected to Extend Eviction Moratorium

The city of Berkeley likely will extend its pandemic-era eviction moratorium for some tenants through August, according to a report from Berkeleyside.

California’s COVID-19 state of emergency ends Tuesday, and among the changes are eviction moratoriums expiring in some cities and counties. But Berkeley city leaders are taking action to try to help those who still are stuggling to pay rent.

The moratorium began in March 2020 at the height of the pandemic. Many households were unable to pay rent because of employment losses when much of the economy was shut down. Some essential workers became ill as well.

The Alameda County eviction moratorium covers Berkeley residents and is in place until at least May 1, meaning Berkeley property owners can serve eviction notices beginning in May.

But on Monday nght, the City Council is set to hold a special meeting to vote on extending the current moratorium through August.