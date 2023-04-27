Making It in the Bay

Low Permit Approval Rate Contributes to California Housing Crisis

By Abbey Fernández

NBC Universal, Inc.

A report by the U.S. Census Bureau this week shows California is approving new housing permits at a much lower rate than most other states, and that's contributing to the state's housing crisis.

According to the data, between 2013 and 2022, California approved 2,600 new housing units per 100,000 residents, below the national number of 3,900.

Florida and Texas are approving permits at more than double California's rate.

Abbey Fernandez has the full story in the video above.

This article tagged under:

Making It in the Bay
