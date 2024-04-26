California

California's lot-splitting law faces legal push back

By Scott Budman

A relatively new way to add more homes is starting to catch on but not without some legal pushback.

Senate Bill 9 is being referred to as the "California Home Act" or the lot-splitting law. The bill is letting single family homeowners split their lot and build up to two homes on each lot.

But SB-9 is running into some roadblocks. A Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled it unconstitutional earlier this week, even as it's being put into play in the Bay Area.

SB-9 hasn't been used much. Partly because of state bureaucracy and because some residents have pushed back on the idea of lots being divided near their homes.

