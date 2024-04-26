California's lot-splitting law faces legal push back

A relatively new way to add more homes is starting to catch on but not without some legal pushback.

Senate Bill 9 is being referred to as the "California Home Act" or the lot-splitting law. The bill is letting single family homeowners split their lot and build up to two homes on each lot.

But SB-9 is running into some roadblocks. A Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled it unconstitutional earlier this week, even as it's being put into play in the Bay Area.

SB-9 hasn't been used much. Partly because of state bureaucracy and because some residents have pushed back on the idea of lots being divided near their homes.

Scott Budman has more in the video above.