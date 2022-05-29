Californians See Record-High Gas Prices During Memorial Day Weekend

There’s a good chance many people are paying more than ever to travel or just get out this Memorial Day weekend.

From food to electricity, the cost for everything is up including record high prices at the pump.

The statewide average gas price is now $6.13. By far the highest prices in the nation and its no surprise, but it’s even higher in the Bay Area. For those filling up their gas tanks in San Francisco, they will be paying close to $6.39 a gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.59, unchanged from last week. Drivers were paying $3.04 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say 35 million Americans were expected to hit the road this weekend to mark the unofficial start of summer “despite paying the highest prices at the pump ever for the holiday.”

Analysts cite elevated crude prices and increased seasonal demand as two key factors in the price surge.

