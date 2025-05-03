Groups concerned as Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative steps away from funding housing programs

The Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative said it will move away from funding affordable housing groups to focus on science initiatives.

Although housing groups, many of which said they are grateful for the support over the years, are now facing a large gap to fill.

"We're still kind of figuring out how them pulling back their funding is gonna impact our impact and ability to have operations in the East Bay," said Lindsay Haddix, the executive director of the East Bay Housing Organizations.

The Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, founded by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Dr. Priscilla Chan, started six years ago with a $50 million commitment to help fund housing groups. The organization had put almost $200 million into programs across the state.

The Mercury News, which first broke the story, reported that the organization is deepening its focus on biomedical research as it winds down statewide housing initiatives in 2026. The initiative later confirmed the move with NBC Bay Area in a statement.

East Bay Housing has been using the initiative's funding to run housing-oriented events and pay staff salaries, while advocating for affordable housing. The program has received more than $600,000 from the group.

As a key funding source dries up for many organizations, SV@Home said the need for affordable housing is only getting bigger.

"This work can't stop. Building this movement and leading this movement cannot stop, especially here in Silicon Valley and in Santa Clara County," said Regina Celestin Williams, the executive director of SV@Home. "So right now we're looking to other funders to really step up."

Without the initiative, East Bay Housing said its future is cloudy.

"I know that we will be resilient and get through this, and right now it's a very challenging time," Haddix said.