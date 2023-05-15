Top 5 Cities People Left San Francisco for in Past Year: Report

The list of people moving out of the Bay Area keeps growing, and there are new numbers showing where they're going.
According to moveBuddha and Zillow, here are the top five cities people left San Francisco for in the last year.
- Austin, Texas
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Reno, Nevada
- Miami, Florida
- Orlando, Florida
NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman has more in the video report above.
