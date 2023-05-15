Making It in the Bay

Top 5 Cities People Left San Francisco for in Past Year: Report

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

The list of people moving out of the Bay Area keeps growing, and there are new numbers showing where they're going.

According to moveBuddha and Zillow, here are the top five cities people left San Francisco for in the last year.

  1. Austin, Texas
  2. Las Vegas, Nevada
  3. Reno, Nevada
  4. Miami, Florida
  5. Orlando, Florida

NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman has more in the video report above.

