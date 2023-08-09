Schools

Teachers turn to crowdfunding to pay for classroom supplies

By Kris Sanchez

NBC Universal, Inc.

With students heading back to school, families aren't the only ones thinking about about how they'll cover the costs of school supplies. Teachers are now getting creative in stretching their dollars to stock up on classroom necessities.

Teachers typically will hand out a supply list from the school or the district, and these days, families may receive a link from their teachers looking to crowdsource their wish lists rather than pay out of their own pockets.

Kris Sanchez has the full report in the video above.

This article tagged under:

SchoolsMaking It in the Bay
