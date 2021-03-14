Dublin Council Will Consider Partnering For Downtown Affordable Housing

The Dublin City Council on Tuesday will consider entering an agreement to develop a downtown affordable housing project near the West Dublin/Pleasanton BART station for seniors, special needs individuals, and low-income families.

The council would take $5 million from its affordable housing fund for the project, which would be located on 1.3 acres at 6541-6543 Regional Street.

The city would partner with non-profit Corona Ely Ranch Inc., an affiliate of developer Eden Housing.

The developer plans 70 to 144 affordable units on the site, which falls within the city's Transit Oriented District of the Downtown Dublin Specific Plan.

The virtual meeting starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and can be found at dublin.ca.gov.