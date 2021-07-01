FAA Gives City Deadline to Clear Out Homeless Camp by San Jose International Airport

The federal government is calling a homeless camp near the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport a potential danger and it’s giving the city a deadline to clear people out.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it’s dangerous both to people who live there, and to the aircraft flying in and out of the airport. So, the camp has to be cleaned out by next spring, but those who live there say they don’t know what they’ll do next.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"It's very hard, because we have to start over,” said Katherine Davis. “They come and sweep us up and they take our tents, they take our cars."

Some say the city hasn’t done enough.

"The city hasn't done it's part in building enough extremely low income and low income housing for people, and they've put up all these no parking signs, so where do they expect people to go?” said Shaunn Cartwright of the Unhoused Response Group.

Scott Budman has the full report in the video above.