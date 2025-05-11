Oakland

Group protests gentrification in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A group protested gentrification in Oakland on Saturday.

The 10th annual "510 Day Protest Party" focused on gentrification this year.

Organizers set up at Lake Merritt hoping to garner support for their goals, which include affordable housing for all, innovative solutions to public safety and refunding the arts in Oakland.

They are also calling on newly elected mayor Barbara Lee to work with communities against gentrification in the flatlands, and other areas where low-income residents are being pushed out.

"We're taking back Oakland,” said organizer Jasmine Frye. “We're letting folks know that myself, other community organizers that are here, born and bred from Oakland. We're taking Oakland back. Black and Brown folks is just as important.”

"510 Day" is a nod to Oakland’s area code.

The annual protest party is a grassroots community event aimed at bringing people together and confronting problems.

