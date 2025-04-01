Housing

Home insurance crisis creating challenges for homeowners, survey finds

By Scott Budman

There are going concerns from homeowners as home insurance costs are going up and several insurance companies have even stopped doing business in California.

Some new survey results were released Monday by financial tracker LendingTree. The site did a survey that showed a quarter of American homeowners surveyed have recently been dropped by their insurer.

Half of the homeowners who responded to the survey said they are worried about losing their current insurance. While to half of them said it's difficult to even find home insurance. The survey also showed that one out of every seven or slightly more than 11 million homes nationwide are not insured.

