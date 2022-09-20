Home Sales Down Across Entire Bay Area Compared to Last Year: Report

A recent national report by RE/MAX shows a 29% drop in homes sold across the Bay Area compared to this time last year.

In Contra Costa County, sales are down about 35%.

For Renee White, who has sold countless homes in the East Bay county for nearly two decades, the report is serving as a wake-up call.

"Just having to be more prepared as a seller," she said. "So maybe some of the things you could get away with before, you have to be buttoned up. You have to be super prepared."

Right now, a 30-year fixed mortgage is above 6%, more than double the rate last year.

"I mean, a $1,000 difference in your payment when it's already somewhere between 15 to 20% of your income makes a big difference," said Tim Yee, a broker who also serves as president for RE/MAX Gold Bay Area.

White said the rising rate means people should keep their options open.

"Just qualifying for a different style of home, so maybe not going as high as they used to," she said. "Being more affordable in the type of house that they’re looking for."

While the numbers may be down, realtors are remaining optimistic it won't last forever.

"People are still buying and selling," White said. "You price it right and it looks right, buyers are still out there."