Home sales, inventory up across the Bay Area, figures show

Recent figures showed home sales and inventory are up across the Bay Area, even though the median home price remains the highest in the nation.

Despite the rise, real estate agents said the concern looking forward is the drop in the stock market and the uncertainty people are feeling about their financial futures.

"I am seeing more inventory, I'm not seeing deadlines on offer dates as much right now. Things are starting to last a little longer on the market than we saw a couple of weeks ago before the tariff changes," said Holly Barr of Compass. "I think people are nervous about those changes, so suddenly I don't have that $500,000 in my stock account, now it's $ 250,000 or whatever, it just doesn't make you feel very stable."

Scott Budman has the full report in the video above.