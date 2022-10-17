Housing Deconstructed Newsletter: Bay Area Housing Market Cooling Down, Burned Out House Listed for $765k, and SJ Offers RV Owners $500

Good afternoon Bay Area! Hey, I'm Tony Leong, one of the executive producers here at NBC Bay Area and I've been tracking all of the housing stories you need to know about this week. Let's get started.

The latest

Would-be homebuyers are getting hit twice. Interest rates are soaring and it is getting harder to qualify for a loan. The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage is now more than 7%. And mortgage credit availability is at the lowest level since March 2013. Lenders are worried about a possible recession, leading to more homeowners defaulting on their loans. CNBC takes an in-depth look at the numbers here.

We told you about this last week, the ongoing cleanup of a homeless encampment near the San Jose airport. Now we’re learning that at least 15 owners of RVs, trailers, and vehicles have taken up an offer of $500 from the city of San Jose. By the city’s count, 97 vehicles are still there at the encampment at Columbus Park. Those who refuse to take the deal to leave will be given notices on a rolling basis between now and Nov. 18 to immediately vacate the park. The goal is for the park to be cleared out by that date. Watch Robert Handa's report for the latest.

A tale of two Bay Areas. Fremont is among the safest places to live in the country while Oakland is among the riskiest. That’s according to new rankings from Wallethub, that compared 182 cities and looked at three key dimensions: home and community safety, natural disaster risk, and financial safety. Fremont is ranked as the 17th safest city to live in the country, the highest California city on the list. On the other end, Oakland ranks 8th among the riskiest cities to live in the U.S. Watch the rankings.

Cooling down & heating up

Cooling down: Home Prices in the Bay Area. This could be good or bad news for you, housing prices are dropping in the Bay Area and are expected to keep coming down next year. The California Association of Realtors is predicting home prices here will drop about 9% more in 2023 and they also expect sales to slow as the market cools. Watch NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai speak to a realtor about the shift.

Those higher rates are leading to home prices dropping too. The average home price across the country is down about 2%, or $8,800, off its June peak of $438,000. But we all know that Bay Area prices are way higher than that. A new report says home prices are off their peaks in 97 of the 100 largest U.S. markets, but they’re still roughly 40% higher than they were before the pandemic. Read more about what’s happening with homes prices.

Heating up: Inflation. You’ve seen the prices go up at the grocery store and gas station. Well, it’s confirmed, inflation jumped by 8.2% in September versus a year earlier, that’s higher than analysts expected. But a slight decline from August. To break it down easier, a basket of goods that cost $100 a year ago, will now cost you $108.20 today. And “core” inflation, which takes out food and energy costs, jumped to its highest level since 1982. See a chart on how inflation affects prices.

Listings on fire

Is this a flipper's dream? A burned-out home is on sale in Oakland for more than $765,000. The 4-bedroom, 2-bath is listed on Redfin as a “Rare opportunity to get in for less." It’s located in Oakland’s Laurel District and is described as a "highly walkable, dog-friendly, and health-focused area!”

"Burning Love" isn’t just the name of an Elvis hit, it’s also the feeling you might get after you buy one of the King of Rock’s former homes. The Palm Springs home that Elvis and Priscilla Presley rented for a year just after their marriage in 1967 is hitting the market for $5.6 million. The 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 4,600-square-foot property earned the name "House of Tomorrow" because of its the futuristic design. See more photos here.

Making it in the Bay

Relief is on the way. This week, California’s ‘Inflation Relief’ Payments are going out. The first payments are expected to hit accounts this Friday with a second around on October 28th. Payments range from $200 to $1,050. It all depends on how much you make. California created a calculator to see how much you’ll receive here.

Two Bay Area Cities top the list of the most expensive U.S. Cities based on monthly expenses. Can you guess what they are? The list from Doxo calculates expenses by adding up Mortgage/Rent, Auto loan, Utilities, Insurance, mobile phone bill, and other items. People living in San Jose pay the highest monthly bills, with an average of $3,151 or 66.8% higher than the national average of $1,889. See what the second highest city here.

Beyond the Bay Area

You think rent prices are bad here? Check out what happened to this renter back east in New York. Her Manhattan apartment was $1,881 in 2020, increased to $2,400 in 2021 and jumped another whopping $1,100 to $3,500 this year. So, what will she do? “I’m going to put my stuff in storage and go to Europe and work remotely there.” What’s going on in NYC? CNBC has insight into unique challenges facing renters.

We jump from the big apple to across the pond where mortgage mayhem is sparking fears of a housing market crash in Britain. A swathe of tax cuts announced by the government sent interest rate expectations soaring, driving up lending rates for homebuyers. If interest rates remain the same, Oxford Economics estimates that house prices will be approximately 30% overvalued. Read more from CNBC’s Money Report.

By the numbers

#New: The median home price in San Francisco is down 7.3% since this time last year.



Median price August: $1,582,000

Median price today: $1,400,000



Source: @Redfin — scott budman (@scottbudman) October 10, 2022

#Update: As mortgage rates hit 7%, the average home monthly payment has changed in 2022:



San Jose:

January: $4,300

September: $7,000



San Francisco:

January: $3,800

September: $6,400



Source: @zillow — scott budman (@scottbudman) October 11, 2022

#New: Even with interest rates rising, these have jumped in cost over the last year:



Plane tickets: +43%

Eggs: +31%

Health Insurance: +28%

Butter: +27%

Gas: +18%

Coffee: +17%

Cereal: +16%

Electricity: +16%

Bread: +15%

Milk: +15%

Pet Food: +14%



Source: Consumer Price Index — scott budman (@scottbudman) October 13, 2022

Investigative series: Overpriced, Overwhelmed, Over It!

Are real estate investors to blame for the housing crisis? While many investors say they add value to neighborhoods, neighbors, and tenants impacted by the developments say they expedite gentrification. In episode 1 of our digital-exclusive investigative series, "Overpriced, Overwhelmed, Over It!", we explore why in some areas cash is king.

