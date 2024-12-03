Making It in the Bay

How much you need to earn to buy a home in the Bay Area

The Bay Area is an expensive place to live, but just how much does a household need to make in order to buy a home in the Bay?

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

New numbers are in, highlighting how much you would need to earn in order to buy a home in the Bay Area.

According to the California Housing Affordability index, a person or their partner need to make over a half million dollars a year to buy a median priced home in San Mateo County.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The second most expensive county in the Bay Area is Santa Clara, where a person would need to make nearly $477,000 annually to comfortably pay your mortgage.

San Francisco weighs in at nearly $400,000 a year. Even in Alameda County where prices are lower, a person would still need to make $320,000 a year to buy the average home and not struggle to make the payments.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Making It in the BayHousing
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us