How much you need to earn to buy a home in the Bay Area

New numbers are in, highlighting how much you would need to earn in order to buy a home in the Bay Area.

According to the California Housing Affordability index, a person or their partner need to make over a half million dollars a year to buy a median priced home in San Mateo County.

The second most expensive county in the Bay Area is Santa Clara, where a person would need to make nearly $477,000 annually to comfortably pay your mortgage.

San Francisco weighs in at nearly $400,000 a year. Even in Alameda County where prices are lower, a person would still need to make $320,000 a year to buy the average home and not struggle to make the payments.