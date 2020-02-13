Making It in the Bay

Income Gap Widens in Silicon Valley: Report

By Scott Budman

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The latest figures from Joint Venture Silicon Valley show a widening gap between the haves and have-nots in the Bay Area.

Tech success has not only increased wealth in the region, but also housing prices, which has led to the highest level of income inequality in our history.

San Jose resident Desiree Barraza is one of many people struggling with the high cost of housing.

"I think it's really hard because most of the money goes to the rent," Barraza said.

Housing is the No. 1 reason income inequality in the Bay Area is at all-time highs, according to the Joint Venture Silicon Valley.

