Landscape Businesses Feeling Impact as Gas Prices Rise

AAA said that a year ago, the average cost per gallon in California was $4.15. As of Friday, it stands at $6.06 statewide

By Damian Trujillo

The pain at the pump is starting to have a snowball effect in California.

Perhaps few people are feeling the pain more than landscapers, who drive all around town blowing leaves and mowing lawns.

The landscapers are mixed about the recent expenses. Some are passing along the cost to their customers. Others say they just can’t… not yet.”

Omar Bruno has been blowing off a lot of steam lately. His overhead is not keeping up with his income –especially when gas prices keep climbing.

From filling up his leaf blower, to his lawnmower, to his truck, Omar said he’s having trouble turning any profit at all.

AAA said that a year ago, the average cost per gallon in California was $4.15. Last month, it was $5.69. As of Friday, it stands at $6.06 statewide

But there’s still one thing Bruno won’t do and that’s his raise rates at least not yet. He said that he’ll work longer hours and is worried he might lose customers if he raises prices.

But Marco Vasquez told NBC Bay Area that he is taking that risk.

Vasquez raised his rates by 10% and added that many of his colleagues are doing the same. He said that he got a mixed reaction from his clients.

“Upset. They feel upset. Some of them don’t accept it but some, they do. We need to negotiate to make sure everything is there for all of us,” he said.

Customers Bahram Behroozi said that he will accept the cost increase to have his yard maintained.

“As long as its going to help the people, of course,” he said.

Like everyone else, landscapers hope greener days are ahead so they can keep their costs low, and their customers happy.

