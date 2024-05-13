Making It in the Bay

Here's how much you need to earn to live comfortably in the Bay Area's largest cities

By Marianne Favro

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new report details exactly how much money you need to earn in order to live comfortably in the Bay Area’s largest cities.

"San Francisco tops the list in the Bay Area at $131,000," Rebecca Sowell with Consumer Affairs said. "That's the minimum income in order to live a comfortable lifestyle."

After looking at median rents, Consumer Affairs also found you’d need to earn more than $124,000 to live comfortably in San Jose, roughly $117,000 in Fremont and about $99,000 in Oakland.

"Oakland is the only Bay Area city that does not require a six-figure income in order to live comfortably," Sowell said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Consumer Affairs based “living comfortably" on the federal government's affordability threshold that people not pay more than 30% of their income on rent.

The city in California where you need the highest income to live comfortably is Irvine, according to the report. On the national level, New York City requires the most money.

news 12 hours ago

Here's how much housing prices have skyrocketed over the last 50 years

Making It in the Bay May 8

New average rents in Bay Area show nearly $3,700 needed for 1BR in Mountain View

This article tagged under:

Making It in the BayHousing
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us