Here's how much you need to earn to live comfortably in the Bay Area's largest cities

A new report details exactly how much money you need to earn in order to live comfortably in the Bay Area’s largest cities.

"San Francisco tops the list in the Bay Area at $131,000," Rebecca Sowell with Consumer Affairs said. "That's the minimum income in order to live a comfortable lifestyle."

After looking at median rents, Consumer Affairs also found you’d need to earn more than $124,000 to live comfortably in San Jose, roughly $117,000 in Fremont and about $99,000 in Oakland.

"Oakland is the only Bay Area city that does not require a six-figure income in order to live comfortably," Sowell said.

Consumer Affairs based “living comfortably" on the federal government's affordability threshold that people not pay more than 30% of their income on rent.

The city in California where you need the highest income to live comfortably is Irvine, according to the report. On the national level, New York City requires the most money.