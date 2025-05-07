A look at San Francisco's 20-year housing growth

A new look at San Francisco’s housing inventory shows how much and where new housing is being built in the city.

During the last 20 years, San Francisco has added some 55,000 new housing units, according to a report by the Planning Department.

But the annual survey shows most of the new housing is concentrated in four neighborhoods: South Market, Downtown, Mission and Mission Bay.

The Planning Department said that zoning in those areas permits denser developments, including high-rises.

By contrast, the city has added very little housing in the western and northern neighborhoods.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie has introduced new initiatives aimed at boosting new housing by up zoning areas and streamlining permits.