Making It in the Bay

Property Owner's Low-Income Housing Proposal at Issue in Los Altos Hills

By Kris Sanchez

NBC Universal, Inc.

A land battle is brewing in Los Altos Hills, where a property owner wants to raze his single-family home and build a low-income housing complex.

The Los Altos Hills mayor is scheduled to meet with homeowners opposing the project that would allow multi-unit housing on a single property, counter to the town's building ordinances.

Developers are allowed to bypass those ordinances so long as 20% of the units are low income or all are moderate income.

Kris Sanchez has the full story in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Making It in the BayLos Altos Hills
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us