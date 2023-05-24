Property Owner's Low-Income Housing Proposal at Issue in Los Altos Hills

A land battle is brewing in Los Altos Hills, where a property owner wants to raze his single-family home and build a low-income housing complex.

The Los Altos Hills mayor is scheduled to meet with homeowners opposing the project that would allow multi-unit housing on a single property, counter to the town's building ordinances.

Developers are allowed to bypass those ordinances so long as 20% of the units are low income or all are moderate income.

