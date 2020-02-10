Making It in the Bay

Making It in the Bay: Comparing Home Prices in San Jose vs. Portland, Austin

We take a look at how far your money will take you in the South Bay housing market versus two cities popular with people leaving the Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

It's no secret. Purchasing a home in the Bay Area is going to cost you much more than in other areas around the country.

As part of our Making It in the Bay series, Scott Budman and Scott McGrew are looking into how far your money will get you in the San Jose housing market versus two popular cities Bay Area residents are moving to: Portland, Oregon, and Austin, Texas.

$400,000
$500,000
$600,000

In our 6 p.m. News on Monday, Scott Budman will compare $600,000 in San Jose versus Portland and Austin.

