Making It in the Bay: The Reality of Living in Vehicles

A sobering fact when it comes to making it in the Bay Area: People living in vehicles is a reality nearly 10,000 people wake up to each and every day, according to recent census data.

Alameda County has the highest number of people living in their cars or RVs at more than 2,800. Most park on the streets and hope no one will bother them.

If they’re fortunate, they’re accepted into the city of Oakland's Safe Car Parking program at Westside Missionary Baptist Church, where the homeless can stay in their vehicles overnight in a lot that is well lit, fenced and patrolled by security.

Safe Car Parking launched last year at a number of lots throughout the city. If you know someone who needs a safe place to park, tell them to reach out to the Interfaith Council of Alameda County for a list of requirements and application.