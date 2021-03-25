Marin County Adds $16M in Federal Funds to Rental Assistance Program

Renters in Marin County who have experienced hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic can apply online for assistance from a $16 million fund provided by recent federal legislation.

The amount was in addition to nearly $6 million in local funding already allocated, Marin County officials said Wednesday.

The county's safety-net rental assistance program started in March 2020 when the Marin County Board of Supervisors approved a local relief fund partnership with the Marin Community Foundation to support the most financially needy locals.

Eligibility for the federal funds have income limits, according to details provided by the county.

A household of three with an income at or below $125,000 a year, for example, is eligible if they are qualified for unemployment benefits, experienced a reduction in income, incurred significant COVID-related costs, are at risk of homelessness or endured other financial hardship due to the coronavirus. Priority is given to households that are considered extremely low income, which in Marin would be a family of three with an income of no more than $43,550.

The online application is available on the county's website. Anyone with questions about the program can also call program staff at 415-473-2223.

Local landlords have a choice to accept 80% of unpaid rent owed between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, in exchange for forgiving the remaining 20%.

If a landlord chooses not to accept the offer, tenants may still apply for relief valued at 25% of unpaid back rent owed for the covered period.