As millennials migrate to San Francisco, new data shows the top places where they're coming from.

According to numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, 5.1% of millennials living in San Francisco were in Los Angeles as teenagers, 3.5% were in Sacramento at that time and 3% left San Jose for the city by the Bay.

When looking outside of California, the top spots where millennials moved from were Seattle (0.86%), Chicago (0.84%) and Boston (0.83%).