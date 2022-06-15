Minimum Wage to Increase in Some Bay Area Cities This Summer

California's minimum wage of $15 is expected to increase this summer.

As a result of inflation, the statewide minimum will be $15.50 starting Jan. 1, 2023 for most cities. However, that increase will be even higher for some localities.

In the Bay Area, those changes will be seen in the cities of Fremont, Foster City, Alameda, Emeryville, Berkeley, Milpitas and San Francisco starting July 1.

San Francisco currently has a minimum wage of $16.32 per hour and it will change to $16.99.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Government Supported Employees in the city of San Francisco are now receiving $14.44 and that will increase to $15.03 on July 1 as well.

San Francisco was the first local jurisdiction to pass a local minimum wage in 2003. In 2014, voters passed an initiative to adjust said wage every July 1.

Below is a list comparing current and future wages in the cities mentioned above: