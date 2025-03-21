More houses come to market but with big price tags

Spring has come to the Bay Area, bringing with it more action in the housing market.
According to the National Association of Realtors, home sales have already increased nationally by 4% since February, and the number of homes on the market is up 17% from this time last year.
However, there is some anxiety from buyers mainly because prices have stayed so high.
Scott Budman has the full report in the video above.
