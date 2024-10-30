Mountain View project converts old hotel into affordable housing

Leaders in the South Bay are set to celebrate the opening of a new affordable housing complex along El Camino Real in Mountain View.

Santa clara County and the Jamboree Housing Corp. converted the old Crestview Hotel into what is now called the Heartwood Apartments.

The project is mostly funded by the state’s Homekey program.

Laura Archuleta, president and CEO of Jamboree, says similar programs have been successful.

"We oftentimes have folks who have been diagnosed with a chronic condition, cancer, diabetes. They’re having trouble living on the street," Archuleta said. "But once they move into the permanent housing, and then they get the health care that they need, they flourish."

Residents started moving into the units a couple months ago, and now all 48 units are occupied.