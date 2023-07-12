New Bay Area inflation numbers released

The latest numbers on inflation are out, both for the country and the Bay Area and the news is mostly good, but things are still pricey for shoppers, and diners.

The bad news: prices are still moving higher.

But, the good news the pace of inflation has slowed, a lot especially when it comes to energy gas prices have fallen by a lot.

Food prices, though, are still higher than last year by quite a bit here in the Bay Area and you'll notice that in several places.

