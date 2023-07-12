Inflation

New Bay Area inflation numbers released

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

The latest numbers on inflation are out, both for the country and the Bay Area and the news is mostly good, but things are still pricey for shoppers, and diners.

The bad news: prices are still moving higher.

But, the good news the pace of inflation has slowed, a lot especially when it comes to energy gas prices have fallen by a lot.

Food prices, though, are still higher than last year by quite a bit here in the Bay Area and you'll notice that in several places.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Scott Budman has more in the video above.

Biden Administration Jul 11

White House details plan to lower child care costs for low-income families

Making It in the Bay Jul 5

Millennials are struggling to afford houses in the Bay Area. Here's why

This article tagged under:

Inflation
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us