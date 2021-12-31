New California Laws That Could Help With Bay Area's Soaring Cost of Living

Hundreds of new laws will take effect in California in 2022, including a rise in the minimum wage and a simpler process to divide properties for additional residential units.

The new minimum wage in the state will jump to $15 an hour for employers with 26 or more workers and $14 an hour for smaller businesses.

Senate Bill 9 will become a law making it simpler for homeowners to divide their residential property in order to add a unit or convert an existing unit into a duplex.

