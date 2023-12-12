Inflation

New numbers show inflation eased up in November. But it's not all good news

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

The latest inflation numbers are in and the good news is, inflation is slowing. The bad news is, prices are still higher than they were last year -- something nobody wants to hear around the holidays.

To put it simply, people are saving money on gas these days, but trying to buy a home in the Bay Area is still giving people nosebleeds. 

"I mean, gas prices, yes, have been significantly down, but housing prices are up,” said Caroline Chen, business professor at SJSU. 

Overall, prices are a touch higher over the last month.

"I have not noticed any prices come down yet,” said shopper Brooke Wright, and she’s right.

After all, grocery prices have yet to drop.

"Food, I mean, just this alone was like $20,” said Wright. “I got one bag, that was $7, that's crazy."

Sergio Rivera agrees. His job is to shop daily for delivery service Shipt.

"I mean, honestly, nothing has changed,” he said. “I shop around for people all day inside Target, and I look at the prices because we need stuff at home too, and everything is still high."

But those that commute are spending less than they did last month, or last year, on gas. 

"I used to fill up my tank with about $100, now I fill up with 75 to 80," said a San Jose resident.

Despite the mixed bag, most retailers say shoppers are still buying. A sign, perhaps, that we're able to live with at least a little inflation. 

"I think that given the fact that consumers have been used to these very high prices for such a lengthy period of time, we seem to be becoming immune to the higher prices, and accustomed to paying them,” said Chen.

But a lot of Bay Area residents say it would be a lot easier to budget if prices came down a bit more. 

