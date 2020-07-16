New Study Shows More Workers Considering Leaving Bay Area

Another study released this week shows more people in the Bay Area are thinking of leaving.

In fact, more Californians than ever are thinking of moving away, partly because of the high cost of living, but also partly because many tech workers now can move and still keep their jobs.

Fast, a San Francisco-based e-commerce company, said many Bay Area workers are thinking of leaving.

The Fast survey says 43% of Californians are eyeing the exit, largely because they can work from anywhere. Of those, almost half said they want a lower cost of living. Almost half said it is because they want a slower, quieter pace. The survey reveals a dangerous trend for an area dependent on its talent.

The latest survey comes as housing prices in the Bay Area have actually moved higher, largely because many people are hesitant to put their homes on the market, leaving little inventory for buyers to compete over.