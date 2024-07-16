Oakland opens 100% affordable housing complex

Officials in Oakland on Tuesday celebrated the opening of a 100% affordable housing project designed for low-income and formerly incarcerated residents.

The apartment complex at 1670 Seventh St., called The Black Panther, will house ground-floor businesses, with the upper levels consisting of homes with views of San Francisco Bay and the Oakland hills. It's only three blocks from the nearest BART station.

Elaine Brown, former chairwoman of the Black Panther Party, helped raise $80 million to fund the 79-unit development.

The building's design focuses on green features, including energy efficiency through rooftop solar, efficient appliances, elevators and building mechanical systems, according to developers.

Local nonprofit Oakland and the World Enterprise and community developer McCormack Baron Salazar collaborated on the design of the five-story apartment building with residential, community and commercial spaces.

Meanwhile, Oakland city leaders later Tuesday were expected to vote on supporting Proposition 33, the Justice for Renters Act, designed to upend a three-decade-old law preventing rent controls on single-family homes.