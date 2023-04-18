Oakland City Leaders to Vote on Eviction Moratorium Phase-Out Proposal

Oakland city leaders on Tuesday are expected to vote on a proposed phase-out process for the city's eviction moratorium that has been a highly contentious issue for renters and landlords.

If approved by the City Council, the ordinance would phase out the pandemic-era eviction moratorium, allowing certain evictions to resume in May and ending the moratorium in mid-July.

The ordinance also would make changes to strengthen Oakland's permanent just-cause eviction protections.

Landlords in Oakland have expressed their opposition to the proposal, instead calling for an immediate end to the moratorium. Renters and tenants' rights advocates are in favor of the proposal, saying it wouldn't help anyone to force people out onto the streets.

Meanwhile, Alameda County's eviction moratorium is set to expire at the end of April.

Tuesday's meeting begins at 4 p.m.