Office-to-home conversion listing in San Rafael goes viral

A condo listing in San Rafael has gone viral. But not for the reason you may expect.

The one bedroom, one bath condo is an example of an office-to-home conversion. The listing was posted on Zillow.

The asking price for the 1,066 square foot space is $520,000.

A recent viral TikTok video, posted by user "zillowtastrophes" features the space that doesn’t look like much of a conversion.

The TikToker points out that it's clear the bedroom used to be a conference room.

There is still industrial grey carpeting on the floors and commercial tiles covering the entire ceiling.

The owners did add a full kitchen along with a wall and a small bathroom.