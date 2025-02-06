Making It in the Bay

Rent prices soar in Bay Area suburbs

Places like Campbell and Menlo Park in the Bay Area suburbs are experiencing soaring rent prices -- both by year and month

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new report from Zumper shows rent prices are soaring in some Bay Area suburbs.

According to the report's year-over-year growth, Campbell had the biggest jump, with rent prices up over 32%. The median rent for one bedroom is $3,000 and $3500 for two bedrooms.

Menlo Park follows the city at a 24% increase and Sunnyvale is third, with rent jumping 23%.

For month-by-month growth, Petaluma has taken the top spot with a 6% increase in rent price. Campbell takes second with 5.6% and Berkeley follows with a 4.8% increase per month.

This article tagged under:

Making It in the BayHousingBay Area Housing
