Rent prices soar in Bay Area suburbs

A new report from Zumper shows rent prices are soaring in some Bay Area suburbs.

According to the report's year-over-year growth, Campbell had the biggest jump, with rent prices up over 32%. The median rent for one bedroom is $3,000 and $3500 for two bedrooms.

Menlo Park follows the city at a 24% increase and Sunnyvale is third, with rent jumping 23%.

For month-by-month growth, Petaluma has taken the top spot with a 6% increase in rent price. Campbell takes second with 5.6% and Berkeley follows with a 4.8% increase per month.