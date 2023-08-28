Dozens fight for renter's rights in Redwood City

Dozens of Redwood City families demanded the city “stop the harassment” and let residents “live with dignity” at a town hall meeting Monday.

The council discussed whether to move forward with new renter protections.

Trinidad wants the right to decent housing and the ability to ask her landlord for leak and mold repairs without fearing harassment or displacement.

And she’s not alone.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

She, and dozens of renters, showed up to the meeting to hear the results of a two-year battle the group has been fighting— to establish harassment protections and a right to stay ordinance that protects renters after renovations.

“If a landlord makes renovations a lot of times the rent will go up and the tenant will not be able to afford their unit that's been their home for so long,” said Clara Jaeckel of Faith and Action Bay Area.

Over 40 speakers weighed in, many sharing their anxiety after being harassed by landlords due to their language barrier.

Others said they’re tired of living with roaches, bed bugs and mold.

Landlords and groups representing them were also at the meeting.

“If you don’t allow substantial renovation and rent adjustment to reflect it, it's not possible, you're basically saying you discourage major renovations and we want the housing stock to remain frozen in time,” said someone at the meeting.

After a city presentation and community input, the council voted in favor of moving forward with their work plan which includes asking staff to look for partners that can assist landlords and offer anti-harassment services and explore the possibility of adding a right to return provision to the city’s eviction policy.

They requested staff to monitor housing bills moving forward in the legislature, and make sure other housing policies are being implemented, such as their relocation assistance ordinance.

City staff now have until winter of 2024 to come back with more information and recommendations.