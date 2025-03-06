Making It in the Bay

Renting in the Bay Area: Most expensive vs. cheapest cities

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Online real estate marketplace Zumper has a new list out that identifies the costliest and cheapest cities for renters in the Bay Area.

It ranked Sunnyvale as the most expensive city for rent in the region. The average rent for a one-bedroom home was $3,200.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

San Francisco was the second most expensive city to rent a one-bedroom place at $3,140.

In Menlo Park, renters paid $3,100 a month.

Zumper found that Campbell had the fastest growing rent, up more than 30% since this time last year.

As for the cheapest cities, Vallejo was the most affordable with one-bedroom rents priced at $1,560.

Antioch was just $10 more at $1,570 per month.

Local

Fremont 4 hours ago

Fremont City Council to amend controversial homeless ordinance amid lawsuit

San Francisco 5 hours ago

Questions surround retirement funds at San Francisco nonprofit

Richmond was third at just over $1,800.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Making It in the BayBay Area Housing
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us