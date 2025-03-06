Renting in the Bay Area: Most expensive vs. cheapest cities

Online real estate marketplace Zumper has a new list out that identifies the costliest and cheapest cities for renters in the Bay Area.

It ranked Sunnyvale as the most expensive city for rent in the region. The average rent for a one-bedroom home was $3,200.

San Francisco was the second most expensive city to rent a one-bedroom place at $3,140.

In Menlo Park, renters paid $3,100 a month.

Zumper found that Campbell had the fastest growing rent, up more than 30% since this time last year.

As for the cheapest cities, Vallejo was the most affordable with one-bedroom rents priced at $1,560.

Antioch was just $10 more at $1,570 per month.

Richmond was third at just over $1,800.