San Francisco Parking Spot Goes on Sale for $90K

By NBC Bay Area staff

$90,000 in the Bay Area could be someone’s down payment on a nice house. But it could also buy a parking spot.

A parking spot in San Francisco is going on sale for $90,000. A viewer sent NBC Bay Area the listing.

NBC Bay Area confirmed the sale with the listing agent.

The parking spot for sale is located near Oracle Park in a condo building in San Francisco’s South Beach neighborhood. The agent said that another spot in the building sold for a similar price a few years ago.

In the video above, Raj Mathai talks to Compass Realtor Kelli Johnson on this parking spot for sale.

