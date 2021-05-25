San Jose City Leaders to Consider Approval of Google's Downtown West Project

San Jose city leaders on Tuesday will consider approval of Google’s Downtown West mixed-use project, which could forever change the face of downtown San Jose.

Google's massive campus in the area of Diridon Station and SAP Center will house offices for up to 25,000 workers and includes 4,000 homes, some of which will be classified as affordable.

The project also calls for 500,000 square feet for retail, cultural, arts, educational, hotel and other active uses, as well as 15 acres of parks and plazas.

The San Jose City Council is set to meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

If the council approves it, Google could break ground as early as next year. And the project could be on the fast track after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed California Senate Bill 7 which expedites developments that include affordable housing.