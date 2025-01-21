Making It in the Bay

San Jose breaks ground on interim housing site

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Jose and Santa Clara Valley Water District leaders gathered Tuesday to break ground on the city's newest housing project.

The interim housing site on Cherry Avenue near Sanchez Drive, Highway 85 and Almaden Expressway will be able to house 136 people.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Mayor Matt Mahan said the housing project will help those living nearby.

"The first homeless neighbors to be offered housing at this site will be folks already encamped in the surrounding area," he said. "After offering housing to everyone in the area multiple times, we will decommission those encampments, clean up the area and install a water resource protection zone."

Mahan said the city will open an additional 1,000 interim housing units for the homeless population this year.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Making It in the BaySan Jose
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us