San Jose breaks ground on interim housing site

San Jose and Santa Clara Valley Water District leaders gathered Tuesday to break ground on the city's newest housing project.

The interim housing site on Cherry Avenue near Sanchez Drive, Highway 85 and Almaden Expressway will be able to house 136 people.

Mayor Matt Mahan said the housing project will help those living nearby.

"The first homeless neighbors to be offered housing at this site will be folks already encamped in the surrounding area," he said. "After offering housing to everyone in the area multiple times, we will decommission those encampments, clean up the area and install a water resource protection zone."

Mahan said the city will open an additional 1,000 interim housing units for the homeless population this year.