San Jose unveils mobility hub at apartment complex

By NBC Bay Area staff and Ian Cull

The city of San Jose is searching for solutions that move residents forward.

On Thursday, the city unveiled what it calls a “mobility hub." San Jose leaders say it's an innovative approach to give people in affordable housing access to electric vehicles and other transportation.

The pilot program started at an apartment complex near the Berryessa BART Station. Each resident there will get access to two rentable electric vehicles and some e-bikes.

There will also be an on-site screen, showing VTA and BART transit schedules.

San Jose city officials said the goal is to offer green options for people to get around.

