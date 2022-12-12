San Jose, Santa Clara County Leaders to Announce Historic Housing Deal

Santa Clara County and the city of San Jose were set to announce a historic housing agreement for a project in North San Jose.

The deal connected to the Summerhill Housing Project on Baypointe Drive in San Jose opens doors to thousands of housing units as well as construction and infrastructure jobs, according to a news release.

Santa Clara County Supervisors Cindy Chavez and Otto Lee worked with San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and San Jose City Councilman David Cohen on issues including density, parking and transit to reach the agreement.

Those officials provided some details about the deal during a news conference Monday about the nuts and bolts of the agreement and how this deal evolved in North San Jose.