SF Debuts Affordable Housing for Homeless Veterans

It's a little easier for veterans to Make it in the Bay thanks to a new affordable housing complex in San Francisco.

Mayor London Breed and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were on hand for the ribbon-cutting celebration of the Edwin M. Lee apartments in Mission Bay -- a complex named after former mayor Ed Lee.

There are 118 units for formerly homeless veterans and very low income families.

“You know what it's like when someone rings your doorbell? I'm sure you all know,” said Margie Talavera of San Francisco. “And you’re like, ‘hey come in.’ A lot of people take that for granted. Now, for a lot of us, man, my sister, come on in, and I couldn't do that before.”

The five story building was designed by local architects. It's the first affordable housing complex to be focused on veterans in 10 years.