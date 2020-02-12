SF Leaders to Vote on Youth Homeless Navigation Center

San Francisco city leaders on Wednesday were set to vote on opening a navigation center aimed at homeless youth.

The Board of Supervisors Budget and Finance Committee will vote on a 20-year, $49 million lease for a nearly 34,000-square-foot building at 888 Post St. The deal gives the city an option to buy the building outright for $29 million by 2022.

The center will have 75 beds and serve "transitional-aged" youth 18 to 24 years old. Unlike other navigation centers, the city wants this one to be long term.

San Francisco has seven navigation centers in operation, but this would be the first specifically for the youth segment of the homeless population.

Cities such as Fremont and Hayward also have voted to open navigation centers.

After Wednesday’s committee vote, the next step is a vote by the full board. From there, the shelter could open by the fall.