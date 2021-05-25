Making It in the Bay

SF's $90M Rental Relief Fund to Start Taking Applications Friday

Fund can provide up to six months of assistance, including three months of future rent

By Bay City News

San Francisco Mayor London Breed
Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group/Digital First Media/The Mercury News via Getty Images

San Franciscans struggling with housing insecurity during the pandemic will soon be able to dip into a $90 million fund set up to help with rent relief.

On Friday, the city's new emergency rental assistance program will start accepting applications, according to an announcement from Mayor London Breed's office.

The fund can provide up to six months of assistance, including three months of future rent.

To qualify, residents must have been eligible for unemployment benefits or experienced household income reduction because of the pandemic, demonstrate a risk of becoming homeless or experiencing housing insecurity and have a household income at or below 80 percent of the city's median income of $102,450 for individuals and $146,350 for a family of four.

The city will prioritize people with incomes of 50% and 30% of the area's median income.

Tenants interested in applying can visit: sf.gov/renthelp.

People who need help with their applications can reach out to the city's community-based partners that can be found at sf.gov/renthelp, www.sfadc.org, or by calling 311.

A separate state rental assistance program can be found by visiting https://housing.ca.gov.

