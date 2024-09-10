Here's what you need to make in order to buy a starter home in the Bay Area

Tough news for anyone trying to get into the Bay Area housing market, particularly those looking for a starter home.

Starter homes, meaning any home with a price in the 35th percentile of local homes, are still extremely pricey, and that's assuming you can find one.

According to Redfin, you'll need a yearly income of nearly $300,000 to afford a starter home in San Jose, only a little less in San Francisco and close to $200,000 in Oakland.

Those kind of numbers put home ownership almost out of reach for most first-time buyers, particularly young ones.

