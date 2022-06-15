Thousands in Bay Area Eligible for State's Mortgage Relief Program

Homeowners struggling with paying their mortgage during the pandemic are now getting some help from the state.

California is expanding a program designed to help those who have fallen behind on their payments since the pandemic started. Homeowners who missed at least two mortgage payments before the end of June may be eligible for up to $80,000 in relief.

Homeowners who have fallen behind on property taxes can get up to $20,000.

The mortgage relief program estimates about 13,000 Bay Area households are eligible.

To apply, visit camortgagerelief.org.