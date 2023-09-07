Transitional housing project at VTA site in San Jose moves forward

The green light was given to move ahead on a housing project aimed at curbing homelessness in San Jose on Thursday night.

For months, the city of San Jose has been fighting to build 200 transitional units on VTA’S Cerone Yard near Zanker Road.

The state recently awarded the city the funds for the project. But VTA says it’s not the right location. Their concerns are over safety and the impact it would have on their ability to expand on the property once they transition to an electric fleet.

During Thursday night’s board meeting, VTA offered additional sites. But after much debate and public comment the board voted to come back with a drafted plan for the Cerone site as originally planned and reports on the other sites.

Thursday night’s vote was a direction from the board regarding a very important and complex social issue where they had to balance the needs of different groups against one another and over all they made a reasonable decision.

But it doesn't mean the project is a done deal. The city will come back in a month with all the requested reports. The board will then decide whether to finalize the project.