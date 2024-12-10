More households expect economy to improve, survey says

More households are optimistic about where the economy goes from here, according to a new study.
The survey conducted by New York Federal Reserve says more people are optimistic about their financial future than we have seen in almost five years.
Survey participants say prices are still high, but they expect their wages to go even higher.
NBC Bay Area business and tech reporter Scott Budman has more in the video report above.
