Where to Find the Cheapest Gas in the Bay Area

Very few Bay Area gas stations still have prices below $5 a gallon, as average fuel costs continue to skyrocket.

The average price for regular gas in California on Thursday went up to $5.69 a gallon, up from $4.94 a week ago, according to the latest data from AAA. Bay Area prices range from an average of $5.71 in Solano County to $5.91 in Marin County.

Here are some stations with the least expensive gas prices in the region, according to Gas Buddy:

East Bay

$4.99: Coast Guard Exchange, 1 Hudson Drive, Alameda

$5.00: Safeway, 6790 Bernal Ave., Pleasanton

South Bay

$4.99: Moe's Stop (cash only), 1948 Camden Ave., San Jose

$5.09: Moe's Stop, 1604, McKee Road, San Jose

$5.09: 76 station, 14660 Monterey Road, Morgan Hill

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Peninsula

$5.08: 76 station, 705 San Antonio Road, Palo Alto

$5.09: Palo Alto Gas & Smog, 835 San Antonio Road, Palo Alto

North Bay