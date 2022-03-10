Making It in the Bay

Where to Find the Cheapest Gas in the Bay Area

Not many stations left in the region under $5 a gallon

By Stephen Ellison

Getty Images

Very few Bay Area gas stations still have prices below $5 a gallon, as average fuel costs continue to skyrocket.

The average price for regular gas in California on Thursday went up to $5.69 a gallon, up from $4.94 a week ago, according to the latest data from AAA. Bay Area prices range from an average of $5.71 in Solano County to $5.91 in Marin County.

Here are some stations with the least expensive gas prices in the region, according to Gas Buddy:

East Bay

  • $4.99: Coast Guard Exchange, 1 Hudson Drive, Alameda
  • $5.00: Safeway, 6790 Bernal Ave., Pleasanton

South Bay

  • $4.99: Moe's Stop (cash only), 1948 Camden Ave., San Jose
  • $5.09: Moe's Stop, 1604, McKee Road, San Jose
  • $5.09: 76 station, 14660 Monterey Road, Morgan Hill
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Peninsula

  • $5.08: 76 station, 705 San Antonio Road, Palo Alto
  • $5.09: Palo Alto Gas & Smog, 835 San Antonio Road, Palo Alto

North Bay

  • $5.15: Gas & Shop, 199 Lincoln Road W, Vallejo
  • $5.18: Sam's Club, 1500 Helen Power Drive, Vacaville

United States Mar 8

Crude Oil Jumps as Much as 7% on U.S. Ban of Russian Imports, But Trades Off Session Highs

gas prices Mar 8

Gas Prices Are Reaching Record Highs. Here's How to Get More Miles to the Gallon

This article tagged under:

Making It in the BayBay Areagas pricesleast expensivelowest prices
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us